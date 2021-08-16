Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $45,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $201.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.64%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.