Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,947 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.74% of Plexus worth $45,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,457 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Plexus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after buying an additional 122,213 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $87.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

