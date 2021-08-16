Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Littelfuse worth $74,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,266,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,305,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS opened at $278.57 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

