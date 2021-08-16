Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,687 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Halliburton worth $96,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.