Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Paycom Software worth $86,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after buying an additional 165,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,067,000 after buying an additional 104,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

Shares of PAYC opened at $463.73 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $475.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.91, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

