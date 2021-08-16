Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.99% of Verint Systems worth $58,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Verint Systems by 34.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 185,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

