Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,088 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $115.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

