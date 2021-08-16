Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $42.07 Million Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118,254 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.69% of Sally Beauty worth $42,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,655,000 after acquiring an additional 271,129 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.