Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $44.42 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,943 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of Wintrust Financial worth $44,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $74.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

