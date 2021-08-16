Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $48.69 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,056 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MBS ETF worth $48,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 665.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

