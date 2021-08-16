Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $50.47 Million Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,975 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.39% of NetScout Systems worth $50,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in NetScout Systems by 19.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

