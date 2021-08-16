Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $57.76 Million Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114,048 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Lazard worth $57,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

