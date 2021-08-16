Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $68.38 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151,621 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Kansas City Southern worth $68,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $2,270,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

NYSE:KSU opened at $292.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.63. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

