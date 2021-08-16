Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $69.50 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.12% of Lumentum worth $69,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $32,429,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $28,435,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,908.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 258,168 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LITE opened at $78.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

