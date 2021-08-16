Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $84.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,865 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 5.53% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $84,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 589,593 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,128,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,418,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 512,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 256,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,223,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

IXC stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.90. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.