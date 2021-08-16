Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $87.02 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $87,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,740 shares of company stock valued at $16,087,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $411.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.59. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $420.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

