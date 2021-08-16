Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $89.27 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $89,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.70 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

