Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 619.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Haemonetics worth $73,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,835. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $61.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

