Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Credicorp worth $69,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 887.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAP opened at $100.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.42 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

