Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,669 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of PacWest Bancorp worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.