Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,131 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Pegasystems worth $97,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after acquiring an additional 373,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $38,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,755 shares of company stock worth $482,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $127.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.