Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,996 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.71% of Integer worth $52,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Integer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Integer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Integer by 1,798.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $91.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $233,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $253,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,446 shares of company stock worth $1,322,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

