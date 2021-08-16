Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 114,322 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,426,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,322 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Gerdau worth $55,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,692,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gerdau by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 977,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 297.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gerdau by 903.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 57.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,945,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 708,043 shares during the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

GGB opened at $5.95 on Monday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.1048 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

