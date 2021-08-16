Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,850 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $57,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock opened at $234.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.89. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.