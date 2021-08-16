Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,941 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.95% of MKS Instruments worth $93,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 18.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $3,623,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $3,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments stock opened at $146.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.54.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.