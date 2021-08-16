Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Integra LifeSciences worth $43,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 99,892 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $71.03 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

