Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,127 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.74% of Hub Group worth $62,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $67.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.