Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,616 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of East West Bancorp worth $85,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EWBC opened at $75.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

