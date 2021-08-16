Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 10,322 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Teledyne Technologies worth $78,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.67.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $455.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.82. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $301.76 and a 1 year high of $462.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

