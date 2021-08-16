Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 111,926 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,926 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.12% of Umpqua worth $45,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 16.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at $194,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.