Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 112,338 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 112,338 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of NuVasive worth $52,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NuVasive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in NuVasive by 18.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Truist boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.69. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,928.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

