Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 136,909 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,518,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,909 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Allegheny Technologies worth $52,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

