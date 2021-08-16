Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 21,367 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,367 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Lancaster Colony worth $50,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

NASDAQ LANC opened at $191.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.69. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $162.53 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 60.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.