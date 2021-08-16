Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 71,793 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,793 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.02% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $75,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $50.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

