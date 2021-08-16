Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 89,026 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,559,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,026 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.78% of Knowles worth $50,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,631 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 294.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,451 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 50.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 659,711 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 122,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

