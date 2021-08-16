Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,227 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $95,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,091,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,068,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $778.30 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.84 and a twelve month high of $778.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $671.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

