Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,973 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Chemed worth $74,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Chemed by 70.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 1.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,596 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHE opened at $457.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.34.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

