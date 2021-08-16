Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of NICE worth $41,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in NICE by 150.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE opened at $264.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.26 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NICE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.85.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

