Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,842 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Polaris worth $73,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Polaris by 2,858.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 816.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 1,881.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $26,700,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 6,541.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 176,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

NYSE:PII opened at $132.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.15. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

