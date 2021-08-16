Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

