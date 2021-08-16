FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Down 0.4%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF)’s share price fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.61. 26,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 54,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $9,749,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,968,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,558,000 after buying an additional 315,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 33.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 853,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after buying an additional 212,594 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,919,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,317,000 after buying an additional 167,475 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 445,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the period.

