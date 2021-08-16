Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FLXS opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.76 million, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.72. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $51.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

