FLO (FLO) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.