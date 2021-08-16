FLO Price Up 19.6% This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.