Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,412 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Flushing Financial worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

FFIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of FFIC opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.