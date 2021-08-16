Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PDYPY has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

PDYPY opened at $99.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $71.58 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

