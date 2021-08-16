FlypMe (FYP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,991.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1,991.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00016426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.98 or 0.00907215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00104652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046649 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.