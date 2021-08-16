Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $68.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FL. Argus raised their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $69,007,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $46,778,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 466,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $21,158,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

