Footballcoin (XFC) Price Hits $0.0133

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Footballcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $368.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Footballcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Footballcoin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Footballcoin alerts:

About Footballcoin

Footballcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Footballcoin

