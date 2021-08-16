Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Trading Up 3.5%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.21 and last traded at $46.13. Approximately 144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.81 million, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,917 shares of company stock valued at $268,001. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after buying an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Forrester Research by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after buying an additional 235,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

